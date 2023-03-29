Kimberly baseball and softball sweep doubleheaders; Tuesday’s prep sports scores

Twin Falls blanks Wood River
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly baseball and softball teams dominated Tuesday.

In a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference doubleheader, the Bulldog baseball team cruised past Gooding.

Kimberly 13, Gooding 0

Kimberly 15, Gooding 1

The Bulldogs are now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Senators are 1-2 and 0-2 in conference play. Kimberly hosts Buhl Thursday. Gooding hosts Wendell next Monday.

The Kimberly softball team played 4A Minico, but were clearly the better squad.

Kimberly 13, Minico 3

Kimberly 20, Minico 4

The Bulldogs are now 5-0. They host Marsh Valley Thursday.

The Spartans fall to 0-2. Minico hosts Shelley for a doubleheader Wednesday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 12, Wood River 0

Nolan Hardesty and Chase Beem combined to throw a 1-hitter for Twin Falls. Hardesty also went 1-for-3 with three RBIs for the Bruins.

Twin Falls is 6-4 overall and now 1-0 in Great Basin Conference play

