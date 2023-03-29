Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court for the first time in Ada County

Defense Attorneys and the State argued about who should be classified as living victims in the case.
Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell(Ada County)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court for a hearing about victims in the case.

Defense Attorneys and the State argued about who should be classified as living victims in the case.

Living victims will be given seats in the courtroom during the trial.

Both sides argued about JJ Vallow’s grandparent’s being victims in the case.

The defense cited that since the boy was adopted by Lori and Charles Vallow that they are no longer legally considered grandparents.

The State said they “should be” considered victims in this case. Judge Steven Boyce did not rule on the matter.

Both sides have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit documents about victims. This hearing was scheduled late on Tuesday, and it was open to the public.

This was the first hearing since Vallow Daybell was moved to Ada County where her trial will be held starting Monday, April 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County jail

Latest News

E Street Community Center
Clif Bar’s ‘Day of Caring’ gives back to E Street Community Center
Giant inflatable colon
Cassia Regional Hospital stresses the importance of colon cancer screenings with inflatable colon
‘Internal Affairs Investigation’ announced in Brian Kohberger case
‘Internal Affairs Investigation’ announced in Brian Kohberger case
Inside Idaho State Capitol
Idaho House overrides Gov. Little’s property tax veto