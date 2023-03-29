New Idaho Medicaid budget clears the House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a failed first attempt to pass in the legislature, the rewritten Medicaid budget cleared a big hurdle.

In a 40 to 30 vote - the rewritten budget passed the House.

The new bill totals 4.5 billion dollars. Down from the 4.7 billion originally ask that failed.

It will now move to the Senate for a vote.

