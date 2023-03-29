New Idaho Medicaid budget clears the House

The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in the deeply conservative state. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a failed first attempt to pass in the legislature, the rewritten Medicaid budget cleared a big hurdle.

In a 40 to 30 vote - the rewritten budget passed the House.

The new bill totals 4.5 billion dollars. Down from the 4.7 billion originally ask that failed.

It will now move to the Senate for a vote.

