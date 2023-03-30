The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers tips on healthy aging

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is reminding people it’s never too soon to focus on your health as you age.

AFA’s President and CEO says lifestyle choices play a vital role in healthy aging and brain health. The AFA has ten steps for healthy aging, they include eating well, staying active, learning new things, getting enough sleep, minding medications, stopping smoking and limiting alcohol, staying social, and seeing your doctor.

He said as people age it’s important to keep your brain active by learning new things and talking with people, even over the phone. He also said people are able to get a memory screening.

“We call it a check-up from the neck up and we provide them free here at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and we do it virtually throughout the entire country. And since the inception of this program, we’ve screened more than 5 million people. It takes ten minutes of your time, it’s a series of questions that tests your language, your thinking, your cognitive skills.”

For more information about memory screening, you can visit the AFA’s website.

