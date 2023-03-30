An evening of hope; a mental health conversation coming to the Magic Valley in April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to encourage conversations surrounding mental health, two world renowned speakers are coming to the Magic Valley.

Mental health crises are at an increased rate around the country and here in southern Idaho.

“We are seeing an uptick and we have for the last 6 to 8 months, at least, an uptick of people in crisis, and uptick of people struggling with their mental health, struggling with their day-to-day life,” said Lori Stewart with the Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention.

One Twin Falls mother of 3 says she wanted to do something for the community and have a mental health conversation.

“In December 2019, I lost my brother to suicide, and it was the most devastating experience my family has ever had to deal with, and so my goal moving forward to help with grief and to carry out his name per say to be more advocating for mental health,” said Sage Hanks, who is organizing the event.

Part of that, is bringing two world renowned speakers to the Magic Valley, Jared Scott and Ryan Stream will be visiting Twin Falls school district on April 17 and Jerome School District on April 18 as well as speaking to anyone in the community during the evening on the respective days.

“I’m hoping that we can pack that auditorium and I’m just hoping that if we can save one person from their struggles, then that’s what matters,” said Hanks.

Stewart with Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness says resources from the area will be present at the event as well.

“There’s not a bad time to talk about hope, our community has struggled in the past, and for us to come together know that other people have struggled, no that it’s normal to struggle,” said Stewart.

If you are struggling, the 988 hotline can help you immediately.

The Twin Falls School District has resources for the community.

