Former Soda Spring coach facing charges of rape arrested on Idaho/Utah boarder

CACHE COUNTY, UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — East Idaho News is reporting that a former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach who is facing 20 rape charges has been arrested near the Idaho-Utah boarder.

52 year old wade Lee Schvaneveldt, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cache County jail in Utah.

Cache officials told East Idaho News that Schvaneveldt was arrested on an outstanding warrant but declined to release any further information.

Some of the court documents pertaining to the case are sealed by court order, but the ongoing investigation involves a relationship between Schvaneveldt and a then-16-year-old high school student between March 2014 and April 2015.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it could not provide details regarding Tuesday’s arrest.

Schvaneveldt coached the girls basketball team at Soda Springs for 20 years, winning four 2A state championship titles.

The district did not renew his contract last summer.

He was arrested in September, but posted bail after it was reduced to $50,000. Schvaneveldt is scheduled for a jury trial on June 26th.

