Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Canyon Ridge High School student Arian Afldiamizadeh, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly made violent threats.

While walking the campus during the noon hour, the school resource officer approached Afldiamizadeh to find out his reasoning for being on campus. Afldiamizadeh told him that he wanted to provide security for someone involved in a case. Vice Principal DJ Gilbert then invited him to his office. Afldiamizadeh switched subjects and requested to post flyers about an upcoming car show, but was denied and asked to leave.

According to court documents, Afldiamizadeh started to raise his voice and threatened violence upon the vice-principal and police as he was being escorted out of the office. He made statements such as “DJ, ten cops in front of you, I’ll take all of you down” and “this place will go down in two days”.

Afldiamizadeh left campus in his car, but was later arrested for threating violence upon school grounds.

We reached out to the Twin Falls School District for a statement.

“The situation that took place at CRHS yesterday afternoon was an isolated incident with an individual who acted in a confrontational and threatening manner toward a staff member. Our staff members, especially administrators, sometimes deal with individuals who act inappropriately and when these situations escalate, we collaborate with the Twin Falls Police Department to ensure our school campuses remain safe places for students and staff members. We are grateful for the partnership with the TFPD that allows School Resource Officers to be housed on our campuses and to respond to these types of situations immediately. As was communicated with CRHS families yesterday, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to school safety related to this incident.”

His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.