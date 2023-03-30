Groundwater level testing to start next week across southern Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning on Monday, The U.S. Geological Survey along with the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation will be measuring groundwater levels in more than 1,400 private and public wells throughout southern Idaho’s Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

According to the USGS, the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer is our area’s main source of drinking water and provides irrigation for one million acres of farmland for our aquaculture industry.

Information collected will help water managers understand the status of the aquifer as irrigation season begins in April and runs through September.

According to Sean Vincent with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the agency greatly appreciates the cooperation of well owners in allowing technicians access to their wells.

Water levels will be measured by using a steel tape or an electronic water level meter.

If you’d like more information on the study, contact the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Again, testing will begin this next Monday, April 3rd and continue through Friday, April 14th.

