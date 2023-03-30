Group of skiers and snowboarders survive avalanche near Pomerelle

Four outdoor enthusiasts were caught in an avalanche on Monday, south of Albion.
Four outdoor enthusiasts were caught in an avalanche on Monday, south of Albion.(Preston Story)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:05 PM MDT
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of skiers and snowboarders are lucky to be alive after triggering an avalanche south of Albion, near Pomerelle.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says three snowboarders and one skier were climbing a slope when they got completely buried in the avalanche on Monday.

Thankfully, two of them were close enough to the surface that they were able to dig themselves out and then rescue their partners.

Officials recommend checking out the conditions before heading to the mountains.

