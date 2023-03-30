Group of skiers and snowboarders survive avalanche near Pomerelle

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of skiers and snowboarders are lucky to be alive after triggering an avalanche south of Albion, near Pomerelle.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says three snowboarders and one skier were climbing a slope when they got completely buried in the avalanche on Monday.

Thankfully, two of them were close enough to the surface that they were able to dig themselves out and then rescue their partners.

Officials recommend checking out the conditions before heading to the mountains.

“The snowpack in our forecast area, and in much of the surrounding region is quite unusual for this time of year. The last 6 weeks have been cold and snowy, leaving us with a snowpack that is behaving much more like it is January than late March.”

