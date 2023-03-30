Idaho ranks 9th for best road infrastructure

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With road construction season fast approaching a new report shows Idaho’s roads are in better shape than most other states.

A new report from QuoteWizard ranks Idaho as the 9th best for road infrastructure in the country. In the report, 10% of roads in the gem state are in non-acceptable condition and 3% of bridges are in non-acceptable condition, according to Federal Highway Administration.

At 10% of non-acceptable roads Idaho is below the national average of 20%.

The deteriorating roads, it’s costing drivers in Idaho $394 per year in vehicle maintenance.

“It’s essentially what this is costing you whether that is in lost time or in wear and tear on your vehicle,” said Nick VinZant with QuoteWizard. “And Idaho again ranks pretty low in terms of that which is surprising given the weather conditions that Idaho is facing.”

He added that ten percent of roads being in the non-acceptable condition is still a pretty high number, but compared to 48%of roads in Rhode Island being in non-acceptable condition Idaho is doing better than most other states.

