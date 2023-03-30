Jerome man facing attempted strangulation, battery charges

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man is facing felony charges after being arrested on Tuesday.

Herman Bennett, 53, was booked into the Jerome County Jail for attempted strangulation and domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child.

On Tuesday a Jerome County deputy arrived at a residence on Pheasant Way for a domestic disturbance. According to court records, the victim told the deputy that Bennett grabbed her by the throat and forced her down the hallway and that she suffered a large bump on her head from being slammed against the wall. She also explained her child witnessed the altercation.

The deputy arrested Bennett at the scene.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is due back in court on April 7th.

