Judges rules that grandmother is not considered a victim in the Lori Vallow Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling on Thursday that only victims who fall under Idaho’s definition are allowed in the courtroom during witness testimony.

That would exclude Kay Vallow Woodcock, who is the grandmother of JJ Vallow, Lori’s adopted son.

Vallow Woodcock is expected to be called as a witness during the trial.

Idaho defines a victim who is allowed in the courtroom at all times as a sister, brother, mother, and father, not a grandparent.

