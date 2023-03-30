Judges rules that grandmother is not considered a victim in the Lori Vallow Daybell case

Vallow Woodcock is expected to be called as a witness during the trial.
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont...
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022.(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling on Thursday that only victims who fall under Idaho’s definition are allowed in the courtroom during witness testimony.

That would exclude Kay Vallow Woodcock, who is the grandmother of JJ Vallow, Lori’s adopted son.

Idaho defines a victim who is allowed in the courtroom at all times as a sister, brother, mother, and father, not a grandparent.

