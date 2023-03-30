Lighthouse Christian plays first-ever baseball game
The Lions lost to Wood River junior varsity, 8-1
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Baseball is officially in the Lighthouse Christian record books.
The Lions played their first-ever baseball game Wednesday at the Legacy Fields in Filer against the Wood River junior varsity team. The school lost the game, 8-1.
Lighthouse announced they were starting a program late last year. They play at the 1A level.
