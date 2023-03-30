Local schools ‘scratch for cash’ thanks to the Idaho Lottery

A record 76 schools attended the yearly event at the College of Southern Idaho.
Local schools scratch for cash thanks to the Idaho Lottery
Local schools scratch for cash thanks to the Idaho Lottery(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner and Joey Martin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Everyone was a lottery winner on Wednesday at the annual Scratch for Schools sponsored by the Idaho Lottery.

They were given 200 scratchers and five whole minutes to scratch as many as they could. Scratch for Schools has been around for 22 years.

It’s one of the many programs the state lottery features to support public schools.

“The Idaho Lottery was created to benefit public schools, and this is one more way that we actually do fulfill our mission to benefit individual classrooms across the state. In 22 years with this program the Idaho Lottery has returned 1.5 million dollars.”

One of the schools, Hansen Junior-Senior High School, won 765 dollars on tickets, plus they earned 200 more dollars from being one of the top scratching schools.

