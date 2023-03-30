Minico’s Garza, Kimberly’s Maxwell sign with colleges

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 4A All-State football player from Minico High School will play collegiately in Minnesota.

JT Garza, a first-team All-State tight end, signed to play football at the University of Minnesota, Morris Wednesday.

The Cougars are a Division III school in Morris, Minnesota.

He hopes to play professional football following college.

Over at Kimberly High School, soccer player JJ Maxwell signed to play the sport with the College of Idaho.

The focus on being a student and an athlete, as well as the diverse environment on the team, with many international students, drew him to the Yotes.

