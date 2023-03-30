Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Nampa man is behind bars for first degree murder after allegedly killing his mother’s assailant.

Ada County deputies arrested Raul Alexander Cuevas, 31, for allegedly killing Jesus Urrutia, 39, of Nampa. Deputies found Urrutia’s body with a stab wound in a parked car outside a convenience store Wednesday morning in Boise.

Nampa Police believe on Tuesday night Urrutia stabbed to death Michelle Luna, 52, Cuevas’ mother, in the 21-00 block of West Grouse Street in Nampa.

Luna had several stab wounds and died at the scene.

Cuevas is being held without bail.

