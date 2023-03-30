Neighbors helping Neighbors: City of Twin Falls makes generous donation to the City of Rupert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Rupert will be receiving an artificial skating rink, thanks to the City of Twin Falls.

At the Twin Falls City Council meeting Monday, the Parks and Recreation Department proposed donating the ice rink and skates to Rupert.

The City Council voted in favor of donating the faux ice panels, skate sharpening equipment, along with some pre-used ice skates.

After the Urban Renewal Agency purchased the equipment in 2019, it has depreciated in value and now is worth approximately $15,000.

This donation is a 100% gift from Twin Falls, with no-cost or reimbursement from the City of Rupert.

City Spokesperson, Josh Palmer, shared with us the reasoning behind the generous donation.

“There was never the level of interest, so the City of Rupert has a very successful synthetic ice rink, that uses the same panels, so this will just add to that, and they’ll be able to utilize all of this equipment,” said Palmer.

The Twin Falls ice skating rink was located in the Downtown Commons.

