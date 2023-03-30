One dead after officer involved shooting in eastern Idaho

Both deputies rendered first aide until an ambulance from Idaho Falls fire arrived and transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There was a deputy involved shooting early Thursday morning in Bonneville County.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:30 Thursday morning, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy checked on a vehicle parked at the Gem State Park located at 8633 s. 35th w.

After contacting an adult female in the vehicle, the deputy ran a check through dispatch who advised the female was wanted on an active felony warrant. After a second deputy arrived to assist, shots were fired, and the female was injured.

Both deputies rendered first aide until an ambulance from Idaho Falls fire arrived and transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Police say the female succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task force was activated and is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th
Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County jail

Latest News

A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
Groundwater level testing to start next week across southern Idaho
Groundwater level testing to start next week across southern Idaho
Idaho ranks 9th for best road infrastructure
Idaho ranks 9th for best road infrastructure
Neighbors helping Neighbors: City of Twin Falls makes generous donation to the City of Rupert
Neighbors helping Neighbors: City of Twin Falls makes generous donation to the City of Rupert