Parent company announces ‘pause of construction’ at Salmon cobalt mine

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction of a cobalt mine that was poised to open in Salmon has been temporarily shuttered by the parent mining company.

Jervois Global, based out of Australia, announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending the final construction at “Idaho Cobalt Operations” due to continuing low cobalt prices and the United States inflationary impacts on construction costs.

Although the mine formally opened for operations in December 2022, ICO was scheduled to be fully operational this quarter.

Instead, ICO will only have enough employees to maintain the site according to regulatory requirements.

The announcement means that the mine will reduce its workforce from 280 employees down to 30, which will be an economic blow for the City of Salmon.

The company did say that once cobalt prices recover, they will re-open the mine and re-hire employees.

