Time to get to work - Idaho Education Budget passes state legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the biggest budgets in the state - the one that funds public schools, teachers, and the State Department of Education is through the legislature and waiting for the governor’s signature.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield can now move ahead with her plans.

“As far as the Department of Education budget, it gives us a way to now organize around the monies that we’re going to have here - and how we support schools,” said Critchfield. “It helps me as the administrator of the Department of Education know what we’re able to accomplish and helps me be able to drive towards our priorities here.”

Among those is some new staff members the department will hire to help the superintendent with her priorities and goals for school support.

“The additional positions are really meant to drive towards the priorities that I spoke about while I was on the campaign trail. We talked about literacy; we want to have someone who’s focused on early literacy but across the board along with Dyslexia,” said Critchfield. “We’re also looking at adding someone that can make our connections between our industry and our career technical programs preparing our students with skills and making sure that we’re able to really enhance and expand the offerings around the state and that takes someone who has primary attention to that and so I’m very excited about that.”

While other constitutional officers start their terms at the beginning of the year, the superintendent starts in the middle of the school year. A time Critchfield describes as a “whirlwind”.

Now that the legislative session is coming to an end plans for how to implement new legislation will begin.

“This legislative session, this is how we create the conditions for the coming year. It’s such a very critical time with our schools. It’s how they budget, it’s the priorities, what news laws will impact them and what does that look like and so we’re preparing to go out on the road here in about a week for about two weeks,” said Critchfield. “We’ll go to every region and we’ll go through the budget and we’ll go through all the new laws and what do the new graduation requirements look like. So, we’re not less busy we just have a different front focus.”

