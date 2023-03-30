Twin Falls 8th grader wins Scripps Southwest Idaho Regional Spelling Bee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Congratulations to Eliana Castro of South Hills Middle School, she’s the winner of the 2023 Southwest Idaho Regional Scripps Spelling Bee!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is an annual scholastic event held nationally and worldwide for students in the third through eighth grade.

Eighth grader Eliana Castro beat out 29 other contestants at Boise State University on March 18th.

She is the first student in South Hills Middle School history to claim this honor.

Her words was “bocage” it’s refer to a small forest, a decorative element of leaves, it can also be describe as by its common name “rustic”

She shared with us, her technique for remembering all the words for this contest.

“I looked over it, and if I got a word wrong, I would put stars next to the words I already knew on the list, and my dad would help me by reading the word. And if I knew how to spell it, I would say I already know it. And, if I didn’t, I would try my best to see but if I got it wrong I would get a mark on it. And then every time, I would just go back and see, and I would finish the page,” said Castro.

Castro say’s excited and a little nervous, but she’s looking forward to going to the national event in May, with her mom.

More than 200 spellers from across the country and world will descend upon Washington D.C. for the event.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.