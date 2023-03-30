Two Idaho men sentenced on cases involving fentanyl, stolen weapons

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:38 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men from southwest Idaho will spend nearly a decade behind bars on federal charges.

Keith McClary, 38, of Nampa was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for theft of firearms from a federal firearms dealer, plus three years of supervised probation after his release from prison.

According to court records, back in October 2021, McClary broke into a gun store in Nampa and stole 24 firearms. McClary then distributed the firearms, trading some of them for a large quantity of fentanyl pills.

Meanwhile in a separate case, Jase Anderson, 35, of Mountain Home, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Judge David C. Nye, who presides over District III, also ordered Anderson to serve four years of supervised release.

According to court records, in July 2022, law enforcement seized six ounces of fentanyl powder, just over $9,000 in drug proceeds, three firearms and numerous rounds and calibers of ammunition.

