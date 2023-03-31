City of Jerome to lower all flags in honor of two long-time public servants

Funeral services for both men will be held on Monday.
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo(Michael Holzworth)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Jerome issued a press release on Friday requesting that all flags be flown at half-staff beginning this Saturday through Monday, April 3rd.

City of Jerome Mayor David Davis has requested, that as an act of respect for two former public servants who recently passed away, that all flags be flown at half-staff.

Thomas Borresen served the residents of Jerome for 25 years as a Magistrate Judge; and Gerald Ostler served on the Jerome City Council from 1986 to 1989 and as Mayor from 1990 to 1997.

“Both of these men served the community honorably and have left a lasting legacy. They will be missed,” said Mayor Davis.

