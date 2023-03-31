City of Twin Falls to start Shoshone Street Bridge repairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been request to the Twin Falls City Council to use just over $188,000 of water reserve funds to re-construct a portion of Shoshone Street, east of the Rock Creek Bridge.

Back in February of 2021, a 30 inch water transmission mainline failed and caused serious damage to the roadway and embankment of Rock Creek Canyon just east of the Rock Creek Bridge on Shoshone Street.

After the damage, the council authorized city staff to put the waterline back in service and provide a temporary pavement patch, so they could reopen the road to traffic.

Considering the low temperatures at the time, and pavement standards of the Idaho Transportation Department - the permanent pavement repair was delayed so the city could properly design the road repairs.

“Then what we ran into we needed to do an engineering rebuild, just because of the waterline is, the waterline is actually underneath the roadway, but it goes underneath the bridge. Right there and so, that section right underneath the bridge, where the section just meets the canyon. Underneath the roadway needed to have that reengineered. So that’s what took for the better part about six months to a year,” said Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer.

Palmer goes on to say, the project was approved on Monday with a total price tag of $188,253.

