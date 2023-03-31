Elementary students are thinking of others and donating blankets to children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Bickel Elementary School are thinking about others and giving back to the community.

The student council at Bickel Elementary makes it a point to think about others.

In February, they held candy sale at their school, selling conversation hearts to raise money for their community service project.

After they raised close to $90 they were able to purchase material and then make 9 blankets to be donated to the pediatric floor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

One 5th grader says she wanted to do something to make the children feel a little bit better.

“We decided, we read that St. Luke’s is able to take donations so we decided that it would be really fun to donate blankets to kids in the hospital, to make them feel more comforted and safe, I feel super good that we are actually able to donate some stuff to people that need it,” said Natasha Prestwich, a 5th grader.

This isn’t the first time they have donated blankets. With the money from their candy sales in December they donated the blankets to the animal shelter.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.