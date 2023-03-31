Fit and Well Idaho: Endometriosis awareness

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Endometriosis is a disease that impacts roughly 10% of the population of women, and is becoming more common to talk about worldwide.

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, where it shouldn’t be.

It can cause pain in the pelvic area, infertility, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

It is hard to diagnose because symptoms can be varied and won’t show up on an X-Ray or ultrasound.

It can only be diagnosed through a laparoscopic procedure.

One women’s health practitioner says women get frustrated when the pain doesn’t seem to go away.

“1 out of 10 women do deal with this and they get very frustrated and they don’t feel like they are being listened to, so advocating for yourself and say hey listen I’m having painful periods I’m having painful intercourse, problems getting pregnant, just identifying that it could be a cause and talking to the provider about that,” said Rauli Perry, a women’s health practitioner at St. Luke’s.

Perry says the treatment for endometriosis will be different for each woman as well.

It can range from taking ibuprofen, to going on birth control, to a total hysterectomy.

Treatment options are always decided with the doctor.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

