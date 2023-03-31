Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is an update to the current state of witnesses that will be allowed in the courtroom for the Lori Vallow Daybell case that begins Monday in Boise at the Ada County Courthouse..

After a hearing on Wednesday and an official order excluding witnesses posted Thursday presiding Judge Steven Boyce has yet to issue an updated ruling that would allow certain witnesses to be in the courtroom during other testimony.

To clarify the order Thursday JJ Vallow’s grandparents issued a statement to KMVT.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from all of you after yesterday’s hearing. We were completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying we are not JJ’s grandparents and should not be considered victims in this case. We continue to be victimized by Lori every single day living life without JJ, Tylee and Charles, then again by possibly denying us the chance to be the face in the courtroom seeking justice for them. We made a promise over 3 years ago to Tylee and JJ to see justice prevail. We will fight until we have exhausted all options to keep that promise. We hired Shanon Gray, Gray Law, LLC. Lake Oswego, Oregon, as our attorney to fight on our behalf. We appreciate your prayers as we fight to keep our promise to JJ and Tylee.”

