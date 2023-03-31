Harvey, Pauline Fae

BUHL—Pauline Fae Harvey departed from this life on March 29, 2023 at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho.

She was born to Olga (Vosika) Yost & Vern Yost on March 23, 1932 in a farm house is Western, Nebraska.

She finished first grade in Nebraska. The family moved to Idaho arriving April 1, 1939. Pauline attended several schools in the Buhl area, graduating from Buhl High School in 1950.

Her youth was spent working on the farm with her father, being in 4H and going to Presbyterian Church Camp.

After High School she married Robert Juker. To this union three children were born ~ Cindy Juker, Jeff (Keran) Juker and Joel Juker. This marriage ended in divorce.

God put her together with a wonderful man Robert Harvey. They were married June 12, 1975. To this union Bob Harvey brought daughters Carolyn (Chris) Doherty, Ann Schwietzer and Meg Long (Bill Woodouse).

Her employment included Idaho Cowboy Assoc, Amalgamated Sugar Co., College of Southern Idaho & Channel Productions.

Pauline was an accomplished seamstress making wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses, western attire, clothing for her children and grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Vern & Olga Yost, daughter Cindy Juker & Sister Fran Mason.

Survivors include her sons Jeff (Keran) Juker and Joel Juker. Step Daughters Carolyn (Chris) Doherty, Ann Schwietzer and Meg Long (Bill). Grandchildren Mike Juker, Paula Hopkins, Katie Juker, Krystal Demoney-Hendrickson, Riley Juker, Tucker Long, Amanda Doherty & Sheldon Doherty. 9 Great Grandchildren.

Per Pauline’s request there will be no service. Those wishing to share memories & condolences may do so on Pauline’s memorial web page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

