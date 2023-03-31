Health officials warn about the danger of sun and UV rays year round

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It might not feel like it with the snowy and cold conditions recently but it is spring and temperatures will be warming up soon.

Even though we haven’t seen the spring and summer weather the South Central Public Health District is warning to protect your skin even if it doesn’t feel hot.

According to the CDC Idaho is ranked 44th for the highest rates of new Melanoma and skin cancer. The health district says one of the reasons Melanoma is so fatal is that it is not detected very quickly because people don’t know what it is allowing it to spread.

Protecting your skin is the best way to prevent Melanoma and skin cancer year-round.

“It’s still very possible to get sunburned even when we’re not in summertime temperatures, heat has nothing to do with skin cancer danger,” said Bodily. “So, what you want to do is take precautions all year round. If the sun is out the danger risk is higher, even if the sun is behind clouds there is still a possibility of getting sunburned or exposed to UV ray damage which is what causes that skin cancer.”

Bodily added when you’re going to be outside to wear sunscreen and cover as much skin as possible and look for ChapStick with an SPF of 30 or higher as lips can develop skin cancer as well.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.