Idaho Dept. of Ag boat check stations are cracking down on invasive species

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Watercraft Inspection Stations have begun inspecting boats for the 2023 season.

Watercraft inspections began in early March, with so far only two mussel-fouled boats have been documented this year - at the Interstate 15 ‘North Station’ in Malad.

The ISDA Invasive Species Program reminds boaters to take precautions to avoid transporting invasive species, such as Quagga and Zebra Mussels.

All boat owners must stop for mandatory inspection when traveling past an Idaho watercraft station during operating hours.

These stations are located at all Idaho Port of Entry, or all main vehicular access into the Gem State.

The department is concerned about the mussels collecting underneath the boats from out of state waterways and bringing them into Idaho’s waterways.

“What’s happening is, you launch your boat at Lake Powell or Lake Mead, somewhere that’s impacted by quagga or zebra mussels, and depending on how long the boat stays in the water, it’s a greater chance the muscles colonizing or collecting, getting trapped on the boat or contained with them,” said Nicholas Zurfluh from the ISDA Invasive Species Program.

If released into Idaho waterways, Quagga or Zebra mussel multiply very quickly and can clog a drainage and irrigation pipes in no-time.

Meaning a big headache for irrigators, farmers, and recreators across the state.

The nearest southern Idaho boat watercraft inspection station is just north of the Idaho/Nevada border, near Jackpot, Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.