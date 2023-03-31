Idaho wins lawsuit to preserve black bear hunting practices in the Gem State

U.D. District Court Judge Candy Dale ruled in favor of the state, according to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After four years, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office was successful in reaffirming Idahoans hunting rights over a lawsuit challenging the states black bear hunting practices.

Back in 2019, Wild Earth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project, and Wilderness Watch took the state to court challenging black bear hunting on federal lands in Idaho and Wyoming.

It was brought under the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

U.D. District Court Judge Candy Dale ruled in favor of the state according to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s statement on Thursday.

Labrador goes on to state that the result is that the Forest Service doesn’t need to consult the Endangered Species Act regarding the practices used in black bear hunting; and it keeps hunting practices under Idaho’s management.

