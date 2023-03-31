More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island, officials say

A joint investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Federal authorities are investigating after drone video caught a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, 33 swimmers appeared to be “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” in waters off Honaunau Bay.

Officials said the group of people were called out and alerted of the violation.

An investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.

Federal law requires people to stay 50 yards away from Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins.

If prosecuted, violators of these laws could face civil penalties up to $11,000 or up to one year in prison. Boaters could lose their vessel and pay up to $25,000 in penalties.

To report suspected instances of harassment for wildlife, call the NOAA hotline at 1-888-256-9840. You can also send video to RespectWildlife@noaa.gov to report a tip.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
A snowboarder in Washington state was trapped upside down in a tree well before being rescued...
Snowboarder buried in snow rescued by skier
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?