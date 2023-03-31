Now is the time to check your ride, April is Car Care Month

AAA reminds vehicle owners to check a few simple things before you hit the road.
MECHANIC
Close up hands of unrecognizable mechanic doing car service and maintenance.(standret | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that winter is “almost” over, we need to show our vehicles a little love and maintenance after the rigors and neglect of winter driving.

According to Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho, the majority of the cars on the roadway are 12 years old - or older.

AAA reminds vehicle owners to check a few simple things before you hit the road.

First, have your battery tested if it’s three years old or older. If you need to purchase a new battery, buy it from a high-volume seller that has fresh stock.

Second, check your engines fluid levels; Like your oil, transmission fluid, anti-freeze, brake fluid and power steering fluid – also check your hoses and belts for any cracks or leaks.

Make sure tires are properly inflated and have adequate tread.

Don’t ignore the signs of an issue. If you have a check engine light on - address it right away.

Tackling small problems may prevent major repairs.

Ask around, ask friends and family for recommendations about service and quality.

Start small, have the shop ‘audition’ by completing an oil change or a tire rotation before taking on a bigger repair.

Go with a pro, AAA approved auto repair shops are regularly inspected to make sure they meet high standards.

For more information, Click Here.

