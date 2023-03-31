Sager, Merle Gene

BURLEY—Merle Gene Sager, a 94-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, in Burley.

Merle was born in Burley, Idaho, on November 5, 1928, to Harry and Mary Sager. Merle enjoyed working; he worked his whole life, and if he wasn’t working he was either hunting, fishing, or traveling with his wife. He married Donna Chugg on March 19, 1954. They had two children, Sondra and Frank; and two granddaughters, Rosa and Ellen, whom they loved very much. Rosa became his driver and fishing partner in the last 15 years.

Merle attended Southwest Elementary and graduated from Burley High School in 1948.

He enlisted in 1948 to the Burley National Guard, 116th Armored Calvary where he became tank commander earning the rank of Master Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

He started working for Haight Motor Company at the age of 16, then moved on to Chisolm Brothers International Harvester after high school. He worked there for several years. Don, with the urging of Leo Handy of Handy Truck Lines, decided to start his own business after Chisolm’s sold out to Gem International Harvester. Merle’s Repair came into being in 1967, on Normal Avenue. Dad built his new shop on West Railroad Ave. in 1970, where he worked until retiring in 1987. Dad kept working on older vehicles in his home and helped Ray rebuild one-stroke engines.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Donna; his brothers, Ray and Melvin; and his sisters, Delpha and Dora. He is survived by his sister, Helen; children, Sondra (John) Klink, Frank (Linda) Sager; granddaughters, Rosa and Ellen Klink; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with Pastor Kenneth Haftorson officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

