Sun Valley/Ketchum road construction to start up soon

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley and Ketchum will be completing their partnership project this spring on Sun Valley Road according to a press release issued on Friday.

Work is expected to get started next week and continue to until early July.

This is the last section of the project and will be from Spruce Avenue to the Red Barn. It includes the addition of an Idaho Power transmission line and a new water line for Ketchum residents

Officials remind everyone to expect temporary road and path closures while construction is underway.

Work on the project for Sun Valley includes road rehabilitation and pathway improvements.

On the Ketchum side, it includes reconstruction of the intersection at Sun Valley and Spruce to provide accessible access for pedestrians.

The project also includes a widened bike path and a new bike connector to 4th Street on Apruce Ave.

