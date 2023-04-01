Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press and DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had another sensational game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory on Friday night in the Final Four.

The spectacular junior guard, who has back-to-back 40-point games, now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.

They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do that as Iowa (31-6) will face LSU in the title game on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the other national semifinal.

It’s the Tigers’ first appearance in the title game as Kim Mulkey became the second coach to take two different teams to the championship game.

Thanks to the spectacular play of Clark and the historic year by South Carolina, this was one of the most talked about and highly anticipated matchups in women’s Final Four history,

The game lived up to the hype surrounding it, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 19,000 fans.

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina (36-1) had won 42 in a row, including last year’s championship game.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School

Latest News

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Officials: 1 killed, 28 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 3 dead
Emergency crews swarmed the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois following reports the roof...
Emergency crews swarm theater in Illinois
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game