14 athletes with ties to the Wood River Valley will compete at U.S. Alpine National Championships
The event starts Sunday at Sun Valley Resort
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Alpine National Championships in Sun Valley will have a bunch of local flair.
14 current members or graduates of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation are competing in the National Championships starting Sunday, April 2 and continuing through April 5.
KMVT caught up with four area athletes ahead of the competition.
For an event schedule, click here.
