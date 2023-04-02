14 athletes with ties to the Wood River Valley will compete at U.S. Alpine National Championships

The event starts Sunday at Sun Valley Resort
US ALPINE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Alpine National Championships in Sun Valley will have a bunch of local flair.

14 current members or graduates of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation are competing in the National Championships starting Sunday, April 2 and continuing through April 5.

KMVT caught up with four area athletes ahead of the competition.

For an event schedule, click here.

