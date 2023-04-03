Avalanche danger and hazardous conditions still plaguing parts of Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Old Man Winter is still showing his force here in Idaho, and some are wondering if Spring weather will ever overtake his wrath here in the Gem State.

People traveling to the mountains in the Wood River Valley still need to be aware of their surroundings, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Conditions have improved for some parts of the forecast area since Saturday.

As of Sunday, the avalanche danger is high in the Galena Summit and Eastern Mountains and Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains zones. The danger is considerable in the Soldier and Wood River Valley and Banner Summit Zones.

The center said the snow coverage is amazing right now for skiing and snowboarding, but those outdoors should not let that distract them from the hazards in the mountains. Additionally, travelers should have a safety plan before heading to the mountains.

Avalanche dangers caused parts of state highway 21 to close Saturday into Sunday. Both directions from Grandjean to Banner Summit closed due to avalanche danger, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

In the Magic Valley Region, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to use caution on U.S. 93.

Road conditions on the highway out of Jackpot and into Rogerson were slick Sunday morning, and road hazards could still exist as the temperatures drop Sunday night.

