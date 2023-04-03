Avalanche danger and hazardous conditions still plaguing parts of Idaho

file
file(Preston Story)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Old Man Winter is still showing his force here in Idaho, and some are wondering if Spring weather will ever overtake his wrath here in the Gem State.

People traveling to the mountains in the Wood River Valley still need to be aware of their surroundings, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Conditions have improved for some parts of the forecast area since Saturday.

As of Sunday, the avalanche danger is high in the Galena Summit and Eastern Mountains and Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains zones. The danger is considerable in the Soldier and Wood River Valley and Banner Summit Zones.

The center said the snow coverage is amazing right now for skiing and snowboarding,  but those outdoors should not let that distract them from the hazards in the mountains. Additionally, travelers should have a safety plan before heading to the mountains.

Avalanche dangers caused parts of state highway 21 to close Saturday into Sunday. Both directions from Grandjean to Banner Summit closed due to avalanche danger, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

In the Magic Valley Region, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to use caution on U.S. 93.

Road conditions on the highway out of Jackpot and into Rogerson were slick Sunday morning, and road hazards could still exist as the temperatures drop Sunday night.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th

Latest News

The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
Idahoans can expect some relief from property taxes
Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game seeks volunteers to help rehabilitate areas damaged by wildfire
Chad Daybell (left) and Lori Vallow (right)
After 3 years, slain kids’ mom to stand trial
abortion
Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes