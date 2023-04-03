Avalanche danger remains considerable throughout central Idaho

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Avalanche danger is still considerable in the region after more snowfall over the weekend according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The weekend storms produced anywhere from 4 to 18 inches of snow in the Sawtooth range, the avalanche center reports that “very dangerous conditions exist on upper elevation slopes.” And that large avalanches breaking under the snowfall this past weekend will be easy to trigger.

At least 14 avalanches occurred in the Galena and Sawtooth ranges, since last Wednesday, March 29th; the center warns the danger will increase this afternoon and evening.

Currently, conditions are most dangerous in the western half of this zone where more snow fell in the past few days—from Dollarhide Summit and west into the Soldiers.

In the mountains surrounding HWY75, avalanches should be smaller than farther west.

If you’re planning on heading out for outdoor recreation, take extreme caution in these areas, always plan ahead and make sure you have several safe exit routes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.