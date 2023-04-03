Bogus Basin extends record season

Bogus Basin
Bogus Basin(KBOI)
By KBOI
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boise, ID (CBS2) Bogus Basin announced on April 1 that they would be extending operations through May 6.

The 2022- 23 season will be the longest season in Bogus Basin’s 80-year history.

The extension comes after they received ten days of snowfall, with a record-breaking 24″ on March 30. Bogus Basin received 119″ of snow in March alone.

Bogus Basin says it will continue daily operations through April 16 and then move to Friday - Sunday through April 30.

For more information, visit their website.

