Bogus Basin extends record season
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boise, ID (CBS2) Bogus Basin announced on April 1 that they would be extending operations through May 6.
The 2022- 23 season will be the longest season in Bogus Basin’s 80-year history.
The extension comes after they received ten days of snowfall, with a record-breaking 24″ on March 30. Bogus Basin received 119″ of snow in March alone.
Bogus Basin says it will continue daily operations through April 16 and then move to Friday - Sunday through April 30.
For more information, visit their website.
