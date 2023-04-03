Children’s School and Library Protection Act heading to governor’s desk

file
file(WCAX)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:15 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation restricting children’s access to “harmful and obscene material” in public libraries is heading to Governor Brad Little’s desk.

After a heated debate, House lawmakers voted favor of House Bill 314. The bill called the Children’s School and Library Protection Act requires public school libraries and community libraries to take “reasonable steps: in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material.

A school or public library that fails to take reasonable steps could be subject to a $2,500 civil fine.

Those who voted in opposition to the bill felt some of the language in the bill was vague and could be interrupted differently by various groups. Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting felt the confusing language could put a lot of stress on local libraries.

“The first thing they (Twin Falls Library) are going to do is suspend all library cards for anyone 17 or younger. They don’t feel like they have a choice. The second thing they are going to do is install cameras throughout the library at a pretty good expense that could of gone toward books, because they can’t take the chance of someone taking a book out of the adult section and putting it in the children’s section. Then they turn around and get sued,” Lanting said.

The bill passed 42 to 26, with only Republicans supporting the legislation. Those that voted in favor of the legislation admonished lawmakers who suggested the bill was so broadly written that it could restrict access to the bible.

Supporters said the bill intends to protect minors from obscene and harmful material that can cause lasting damage to a child’s development.

“I would rather have my children exposed to critical race theory because I believe I can unteach that. It would be hard, but I believe I can unteach that. I rather that than have them exposed to the sex that we are talking about. The pictures and sex acts in the library, because I do not I believe I can unteach that,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt said,

The bill passed the Senate on Thursday 26 to 9. Not a single Democrat voted for the legislation in the Senate or the House

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)
Resolution aimed at toughening initiative process fails in the House
Spring Vendor Show
Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
Idahoans can expect some relief from property taxes
file
Avalanche danger and hazardous conditions still plaguing parts of Idaho