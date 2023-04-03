Day 1 of jury selection gets underway in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho vs. Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial finally begins Monday at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, as prosecutors and defense attorneys have wrangled each other with a variety of motions and delays that have stalled the trial since the initial charges were filed on May 24, 2021.

Vallow-Daybell, is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft in connection with the death of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The remains of the children were found on June 9, 2020 buried on property belonging to Chad Daybell in Rexburg after a search warrant was served that same day by the Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The couple were originally set to stand trial together; however, Judge Steven Boyce ordered the trials to be separated on March 2nd of this year.

Lori and her attorneys never waived her right to a speedy trial, however Chad did; his trial date has not yet been set.

Vallow Daybell will not face the death penalty if she is found guilty; Judge Boyce removed that option after a late motion from her defense was heard two weeks ago. Her attorneys argued that the amount of the discovery provided by the prosecution was insurmountable with the time allotted before the trial date; they also cited media saturation has tainted the jury pool.

The trial is expected to last up to 12 weeks; if found guilty Judge Boyce stated that he would remove the sentencing phase and be the one to sentence her.

The couple also face charges related to the death of Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October of 2019 in Rexburg; and the death of Lori’s husband, Charles Vallow in July of 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.

