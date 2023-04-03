The Easter Bunny gets an early start in Twin Falls over the weekend

It was all made possible by a group of local businesses that got together and put on the event and egg hunt.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To the delight of our local youth, the weather didn’t keep the Easter Bunny from making an early appearance at the Twin Falls City Park over the weekend. And hopefully the weather cooperates next week.

Families got to grab some cotton candy, a drink, jump in the bounce house, and visit some booths. Then kids of all ages - separated by groups - got to race around and hunt for eggs.

One of them says doing events like this, and even on a cold say, is all worth it when they see the kids’ faces.

“For me it’s a pleasure because all the businesses are coming together and just creating all sorts of fun and a free event to the public and that’s really what were all about. The most fun thing ever when they’re little they’re just in all sorts of directions. I love seeing that,” said Alan Gil – Idaho Central Credit Union.

Egg hunt events continue in the Magic Valley throughout the rest of the week.

