Gates open at Murtaugh Lake signaling the start of irrigation season

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At 9 a.m. Monday morning, the gates opened at Murtaugh Lake, allowing the water to begin flowing through the canals.

“It won’t be long; the tractors will be out on the field, the farmers will be putting the crops out and there will be a need for this water, we start the water about this time every year,” said Jay Barlogi, the manager for the Twin Falls Canal Company.

As far as water supply goes this year, he is remaining cautiously optimistic, he says their shares at the American Falls Reservoir and Jackson Lake Dam should be full this year, but when the runoff stops and people have to start using their storage water, is when things gets tricky.

“We’ll be very dependent on those reach gains and the natural flow of the river, that natural flow has been at historic lows the past couple of years, and we expect it to be very low again this year, so we’ll be starting at 3/4′s of an inch per share this year but we’re expecting that we’ll have to make reductions as those reach gains don’t sustain our needs throughout the season,” said Barlogi.

He also hopes for a slow melt of the remaining snow, but not just to prevent flooding.

“But a fast melt can often provide water flowing past Milner, and once waters flows past Milner it’s headed out of the state, so it’s really important to fill our reservoir system and then hopefully the timing for the runoff and the demand for the water will parallel one another,” said Barlogi.

The water flowing through these gates will still take a couple of weeks to be available for delivery.

“We will take about a week filling the main canals and then we will have our ditch riders out charging the smaller laterals and canals preparing for the delivery day of the 17.” said Barlogi.

