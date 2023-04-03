Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Between December 2017 and May 2020, Goodman received at least $38,000 in bribes for giving passing scores on CDL skills tests.
By KMVT News Staff
Apr. 3, 2023
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Gooding man could face 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to honest services wire fraud.

71-year-old Kelly Goodman served as an Idaho CDL skills tester from the late 1990s through 2021.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, between December 2017 and May 2020, Goodman received at least $38,000 in bribes for giving passing scores on CDL skills tests.

Goodman specifically pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe on august 31st, 2021, in return for giving an individual a passing score.

As part of a plea agreement, he agreed to pay restitution to the Idaho Transportation Department and U.S. Department of Transportation, plus a forfeiture money judgment of at least $38,000.

He will be sentenced on June 22nd.

