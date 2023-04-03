Groups react to Abortion trafficking bill

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Idaho State Legislature awaits to see what action Governor Brad Little will take on the bills heading to his desk, one group hopes the governor vetoes legislation relating to abortion. But-another group is hoping the governor upholds the rights of the unborn.

Idaho Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates are calling on the governor to veto House Bill 242. The measure seeks to restrict travel by creating the crime of “abortion trafficking.” According to the bill, any adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant by either helping them procure an abortion or obtain an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion, by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant child within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking.

The bill provides an affirmative defense for an adult who received consent from a parent or guardian to assist the minor in seeking abortion care. Still, there is no affirmative defense for someone who, without parental consent, transports a child to a state where abortion is legal.

Anyone convicted of breaking the law would face two to five years in prison.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said:

“All Idahoans - and people across the country, frankly - should be paying attention to this extreme attempt to control our movements in and out of the state. This is merely the tip of the iceberg. The fact that the Idaho government not only wants to say what procedures will be available to us, but also now wants to be policing people assisting those trying to access that legal care in other states, is reprehensible. This bill sets a dangerous precedent of medical surveillance that should worry you, regardless of your position on abortion. The government has no place in your private medical decisions. Governor Little, you owe it to all Idahoans to veto this bill.”

However, Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said:

“HB 242 protects parents’ rights to be involved in their minor daughter’s decision. No minor daughter should be without her parents’ guidance and HB 242 would protect the right of parents. Parents have the right to love their daughter and be there for her in her time of need. No one should take that away.”

National Right to Life said If signed by the governor, this would be the second law of its kind, Missouri being the first

