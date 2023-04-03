Idaho Fish and Game seeks volunteers to help rehabilitate areas damaged by wildfire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Magic Valley Region, Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Twin Falls District, BLM are seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate big game winter range at two different locations in the Magic Valley.

The goal is to plant 13,000 seedlings over two weekends.

A planting will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the area burned by the 2020 Badger Fire south of Hansen. The planting location will be in the Dry Creek area directly south of Hansen. Volunteers will meet at the mouth of Dry Creek road at 8:30 a.m. A 4-wheel-drive or high-clearance vehicle is recommended.

On April 1, volunteers helped rehabilitate the area burned in the Blue Gulch Fire near Balanced Rock. In 2022 the Blue Gulch Fire burned 535 acres of upland bird habitat west of Buhl.

Anyone interested in helping out needs to call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 to sign up. Maps with directions to both planting sites will be emailed directly to those who sign up.

Volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.

To sign up or for more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

