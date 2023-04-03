Idaho Fish and Game seeks volunteers to help rehabilitate areas damaged by wildfire

Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game(Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Magic Valley Region, Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Twin Falls District, BLM are seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate big game winter range at two different locations in the Magic Valley.

The goal is to plant 13,000 seedlings over two weekends.

A planting will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the area burned by the 2020 Badger Fire south of Hansen. The planting location will be in the Dry Creek area directly south of Hansen. Volunteers will meet at the mouth of Dry Creek road at 8:30 a.m. A 4-wheel-drive or high-clearance vehicle is recommended.

On April 1, volunteers helped rehabilitate the area burned in the Blue Gulch Fire near Balanced Rock. In 2022 the Blue Gulch Fire burned 535 acres of upland bird habitat west of Buhl.

Anyone interested in helping out needs to call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 to sign up. Maps with directions to both planting sites will be emailed directly to those who sign up.

Volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.

To sign up or for more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th

Latest News

The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
Idahoans can expect some relief from property taxes
file
Avalanche danger and hazardous conditions still plaguing parts of Idaho
Chad Daybell (left) and Lori Vallow (right)
After 3 years, slain kids’ mom to stand trial
abortion
Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes