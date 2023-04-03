Idaho Legislative session coming to an end, Gov. Little shares his thoughts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Out of the State Capitol, we weren’t sure what to expect and it hasn’t been the smoothest legislative session, but an end may be in sight.

After a long wait, the two largest budgets in the state cleared and last week started with an unexpected veto of top priority legislation for Governor Brad Little. But soon after the Governor and Legislature had a property tax bill everyone could agree on.

As we head into this week, the legislature is waiting and watching to see what Governor Little does before sine die. On Friday, KMVT had an opportunity to speak with Governor Little about the session.

“We’re happy. I’ve got my streaming I’m watching the house and senate right now. I know they’re going to go home today and they’re going to come back on the fifth or six and see if I’ve vetoed any of their bills,” said Governor Little.

If that happens the session could continue. If not, expect this legislative session to come to an end by the end of the week.

