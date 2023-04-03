Idahoans can expect some relief from property taxes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Property tax relief was one of Governor Brad Little’s priorities this legislative session. But when he was presented with the bill from lawmakers, he vetoed it.

“I was presented with a pretty long bill, a 25-page bill that had all kinds of things in it, and as we looked at it went from the house to the senate, and when we looked at it, there were issues that I had from it,” said Governor Little (R-Idaho).

Those issues were with funding current and planned road projects in the state. The public defense budget and the end of the March election for schools, to name a few.

“All of those were addressed. We fixed the bonding for roads It took frantic days, said Little. “It took 3 new bills. It took 6 different JFAC actions to fix it.”

The end result was a little less than the governor asked for property tax relief.

He said, “I proposed 120, and today we’ve got, in essence, 113 million in ongoing and some more other property tax relief.”

Schools will get help paying down debt, another form of property tax relief, but they won’t be able to have a March election. That’s something that concerns the Governor.

“I don’t want to create an incentive to bond for things we don’t need, but I’m a little worried about that. We need to address the bigger issue of how we pay for schools, and by taking away the March date, that may make that more difficult,” Little said.

After a difficult bill is finished, the Governor is happy Idahoans get the majority of things he proposed to the legislature.

Governor Little said, “We’re happy. I’ve got my streaming I’m watching the house and senate right now. I know they’re going to go home today, and they’re going to come back on the fifth or six and see if I’ve vetoed any of their bills.”

