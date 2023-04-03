LDS Church announces 15 new temples to be built around the globe

None of the newly announced temple locations are in Idaho, Utah, or Wyoming.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY - Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced plans to build 15 new temples across the world during the 193rd General Conference this past weekend.

According to their announcement, two will be built in California, one in Missouri, another in Virginia as well as one each in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Announced Temple Locations:

· Retalhuleu, Guatemala

· Iquitos, Peru

· Teresina, Brazil

· Natal, Brazil

· Tuguegarao City, Philippines

· Iloilo, Philippines

· Jakarta, Indonesia

· Hamburg, Germany

· Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

· San Jose, California

· Bakersfield, California

· Springfield, Missouri

· Winchester, Virginia

· Charlotte, North Carolina

· Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

